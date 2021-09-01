Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,883 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 12,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

