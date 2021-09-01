Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 20,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,091. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,090 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

