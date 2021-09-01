Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 20,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,091. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,090 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

