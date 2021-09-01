Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,710. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

