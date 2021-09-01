Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 192.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

