Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. 4,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

