Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $202.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,580. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.18. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

