Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 6,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

