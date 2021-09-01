Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.42. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,680. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.81.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

