Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $736.52. The stock had a trading volume of 457,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $729.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $681.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

