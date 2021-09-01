Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

ANTM traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.09. 28,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.79 and its 200 day moving average is $369.84. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

