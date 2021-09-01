Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.12. 10,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

