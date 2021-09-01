Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2,687.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.12. 10,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.