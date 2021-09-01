Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,364. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

