Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $198,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.