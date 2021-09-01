Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,366 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

UHS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $155.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,486. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

