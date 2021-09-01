Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,616 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after acquiring an additional 688,506 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

WMB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,540. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

