Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. 308,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,623,166. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

