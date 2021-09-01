Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of X traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 521,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,914,801. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

