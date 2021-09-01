Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

ANTM traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.09. 28,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.79 and its 200 day moving average is $369.84. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

