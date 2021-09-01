Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,055 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 82,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN traded up $7.59 on Wednesday, hitting $67.57. 212,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

