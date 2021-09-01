Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

NYSE RMD traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.58. 7,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,936. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $290.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock worth $12,734,901. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

