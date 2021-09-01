Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 29,100 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 254,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,216. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

