Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 29,100 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after purchasing an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 254,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.