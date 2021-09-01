Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 73,817 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,817 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

