Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 9,383 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

