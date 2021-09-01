Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,735 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $41,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $661,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 565.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.74. 48,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

