Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 129,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,132. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

