Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) vs. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Financial Analysis

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Thai Airways International Public alerts:

86.0% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Allegiant Travel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.03 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Allegiant Travel $990.07 million 3.51 -$184.09 million ($9.33) -20.73

Allegiant Travel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Allegiant Travel 3.66% -10.32% -2.46%

Volatility and Risk

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thai Airways International Public and Allegiant Travel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiant Travel 0 2 9 1 2.92

Allegiant Travel has a consensus price target of $253.92, suggesting a potential upside of 31.30%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Thai Airways International Public on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline. The Airline segment operates as a single business unit and includes all scheduled service air transportation, ancillary air-related products and services, third party products and services, fixed fee contract air transportation, and other airline-related revenue. The Sunseeker Resort segment represents activity related to the development and construction of Sunseeker Resort in Southwest Florida, as well as the operation of Kingsway Golf Course. The Other non-Airline segment includes the Teesnap golf course management solution and Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Airways International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Airways International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.