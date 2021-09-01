The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 99,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

