The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 99,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,659. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.