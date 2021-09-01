The Beauty Health (SKIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) recently:

9/1/2021 – The Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2021 – The Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

8/26/2021 – The Beauty Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

8/11/2021 – The Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – The Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.50 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – The Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – The Beauty Health is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,630. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $41,814,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

