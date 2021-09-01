The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.