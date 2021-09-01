The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.52. 3,834,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

