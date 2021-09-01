The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.75. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

