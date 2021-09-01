The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.04. 302,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.75. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

