The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises 1.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.17% of The Carlyle Group worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

