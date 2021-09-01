The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSGX stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

