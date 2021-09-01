The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $344.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.47 and a 200-day moving average of $307.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

