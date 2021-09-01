The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Flowr stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The Flowr has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
The Flowr Company Profile
