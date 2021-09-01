The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 174.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $323.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,034. The company has a market cap of $341.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

