The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $47,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.60 and a 200-day moving average of $310.80. The stock has a market cap of $341.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.