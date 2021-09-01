The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $323.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

