The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.