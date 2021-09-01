The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $124.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.71 million and the highest is $132.20 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 154,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $490.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.