The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $124.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.71 million and the highest is $132.20 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.
The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 154,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $490.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.
About The Marcus
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
