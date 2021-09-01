The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,352. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

