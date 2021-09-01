The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of The Mosaic worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

