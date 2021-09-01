The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Achieves $908.11 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $908.11 million and $981.66 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

