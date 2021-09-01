The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $528.00

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 522.30 ($6.82), with a volume of 3952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.78).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.29. The company has a market capitalization of £902.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.05. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

