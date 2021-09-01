The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.91

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 2102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

